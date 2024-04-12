Troy-area doctor Werling now faces federal charges in seized explosives case

Apr. 11—TROY — A Miami County physician arrested a week ago after the FBI said it recovered explosive devices from his home near Troy, made an initial appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Dayton on a federal firearms charge.

Steven J. Werling, 53, a Concord Twp. resident, had been charged in Miami County with one count of possession of a dangerous ordnance -illegal manufacturing or processing explosives. Bail was set last Friday at $2 million cash in Miami County Municipal Court.

That charge was dismissed by local prosecutors Thursday after federal marshals picked up Werling from the county jail and transported him to Dayton, where he made the court appearance at the federal courthouse later Thursday.

Werling is charged under 26USCode5861B, for alleged unlawful receipt or possession of a firearm transferred to him in violation of that federal code chapter, said Todd Lindgren, public affairs officer for the FBI's Cincinnati Federal Field Office.

Werling remains in custody. His bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, in federal court.

Defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion said Thursday the allegation involves a requirement to have a tax stamp on an attachment to a weapon. The fee for that tax stamp is $125, he said.

"That was the nature of what was presented today, Rion said. "Obviously, the investigation is just beginning. We will be conducting our research and interviews and absorbing what the government has."

Werling was arrested around 9 p.m. April 4 in the 1400 block of Barnhart Road by Miami County sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office earlier in the day responded to assist the FBI in an investigation into Werling possibly manufacturing explosive devices at his home, court documents said.

"During the interview, Werling admitted to manufacturing explosive devices at his residence and provided details where the devices would be located inside his home," an affidavit read. Law enforcement officials were at Werling's home both April 4 and April 5.

Also searched was a building at 804 E. Monument St. in Dayton. Court records from a 2020-21 lawsuit show Werling is part of a group that has owned that building, which includes a self-storage business.