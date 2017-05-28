Trout sprains thumb in Angels' 9-2 loss at Miami

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout strikes out swinging during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Mike Trout sprained his left thumb stealing second base Sunday, and the Los Angeles Angels took a thumping without him, losing 9-2 to the Miami Marlins.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth. X-rays were negative, and there was no immediate timetable regarding his return.

The reigning American League MVP was 0 for 2 when he departed with the Angels trailing 4-2. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.

Trout grounded out with the bases loaded to end the third inning, and teammate Andrelton Simmons flied out with the bases loaded to end the fourth. Los Angeles totaled four hits, went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and was shut out over the final five innings by five pitchers, while its bullpen gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Angels (26-27) went 4-6 on their trip to fall below .500. They lost two of three to the Marlins (18-30), who won a series for the first time since April 23.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton had three hits, including his 13th home run. Teammate J.T. Riddle hit his third homer and drove in three runs.

The Angels' Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer, his fourth.

Jose Urena (3-2) won despite a career-high six walks in five innings. He allowed two runs but had seven strikeouts, also a career high.

Matt Shoemaker (4-3) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings, and the Marlins rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three runs against him in the fifth. Pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki, batting .148, tied the game with an RBI single, and Riddle hit a two-run homer on the next pitch.

Riddle, a light-hitting shortstop in the minors before he was called up due to a wave of infield injuries, is batting .258 and has 13 RBIs in 25 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Albert Pujols, who has been nursing a sore right hamstring, didn't play. He remains at 597 home runs.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco (2-4, 4.37 ERA) pitches against Atlanta for the 25th time when the Angels begin a homestand Monday and face RHP Julio Teheran (3-4, 4.88 ERA). Nolasco is 6-10 with a 5.11 ERA versus the Braves.

Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez (0-7, 4.82 ERA), who leads the majors in losses, is scheduled to start Monday against Philadelphia and RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-2, 4.28 ERA).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball