Trout season starts soon in Pennsylvania. Here's a map of scheduled stockings in Bucks County

Trout season in Pennsylvania begins April 6 and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has already stocked about 3.2 million trout across the state.

State fish hatcheries, cooperative private nurseries and other groups will add another 1 million trout after the season opens to licensed anglers ages 16 and older.

More than a dozen locations in Bucks County are scheduled for brown, rainbow and golden trout stocking through this season.

A current Pennsylvania trout permit is required to fish for trout in Pennsylvania waters. However, no fishing license is needed to fish on May 26 and July 4 on public waters.

The map below tells when, where and the kind of trout being stocked at each location.

Find everything else you need to know about trout fishing in Pennsylvania before you go here.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County trout stocking locations for the 2024 fishing season