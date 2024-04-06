Trout season begins in Pennsylvania

Saturday was the first day of trout season in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock more than three million trout into 697 streams and 129 lakes throughout the state.

Around 2.3 million rainbow trout, 707,000 brown trout and 168,000 brook trout. The average size of the trout produced is about 11 inches and they weigh about .58 pounds.

Fishermen may keep up to give tour per day but the fish must be at least seven inches long.

Regular trout season continues through Labor Day.

To purchase a fishing license and trout permit, review trout stocking schedules, and find trout fishing tips, visit www.fishandboat.com, or use the FishBoatPA mobile app

