Troup Volunteer Fire Department auctioning off station building, land

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Volunteer Fire Department has announced that they are taking bids for the building and land currently being used for Troup VFD Station 3.

The 0.665 acre tract of land and the station building are located at 707 Noble Street in Troup. Troup VFD Fire Chief Tim Mager said they’re selling the building and the land because they plan on closing the station.

Any bids must be addressed to Troup Volunteer Fire Department C/O Troup City Hall, 106 East Duval St., Troup, Texas 75789-2008 or to PO Box 135 Troup, Texas 75789-0135.

Bidding closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. To learn more contact Chief Mager at 903-571-6701 or visit the City of Troup online for full bidding instructions.

