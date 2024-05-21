TROUP COUNTY: Multi-agency special investigation results in 11 arrests
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) shared through a press release on Monday detailing the success of a special investigation into “areas of recent gun violence” resulting in 11 arrests.
TCSO says from May 6 through May 18, the sheriff’s office narcotics/K9 division, LaGrange Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted the investigations and arrested the following people:
Markevis Daeshawn Brown, 21, LaGrange, Georgia –
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of a firearm during certain felonies
Jalen Deshaun Parham, 20, LaGrange, Georgia –
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of a firearm during certain felonies
Jaquadrian Hardy, 26, LaGrange, Georgia –
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Possession of schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of a firearm during certain felonies
Theft by receiving stolen property
Adarius Dijuan Reese, 26, LaGrange, Georgia –
Trafficking in fentanyl
Henry Bradford, 33, LaGrange, Georgia –
Probation violation
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Corithian Newton, 27, LaGrange, Georgia –
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Santerio Bailey, 34, LaGrange, Georgia –
Probation Violation
Possession of a schedule I narcotic
Possession of a schedule II narcotic
Tudorus Henderson, 45, LaGrange, Georgia –
Probation violation
Sale of cocaine
Keymarious Davidson, 25, West Point, Georgia –
Probation violations (superior and state)
Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Possession of marijuana
Jamichael Williams, 18, LaGrange, Georgia –
Felony possession of marijuana
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Ankevious Moore, 18, LaGrange, Georgia –
Possession of machine gun
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Felony possession of marijuana
Obstruction of an officer
