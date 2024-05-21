TROUP COUNTY: Multi-agency special investigation results in 11 arrests

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) shared through a press release on Monday detailing the success of a special investigation into “areas of recent gun violence” resulting in 11 arrests.

TCSO says from May 6 through May 18, the sheriff’s office narcotics/K9 division, LaGrange Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office along with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted the investigations and arrested the following people:

Markevis Daeshawn Brown, 21, LaGrange, Georgia –

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during certain felonies

Jalen Deshaun Parham, 20, LaGrange, Georgia –

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during certain felonies

Jaquadrian Hardy, 26, LaGrange, Georgia –

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during certain felonies

Theft by receiving stolen property

Adarius Dijuan Reese, 26, LaGrange, Georgia –

Trafficking in fentanyl

Henry Bradford, 33, LaGrange, Georgia –

Probation violation

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Corithian Newton, 27, LaGrange, Georgia –

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Santerio Bailey, 34, LaGrange, Georgia –

Probation Violation

Possession of a schedule I narcotic

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Tudorus Henderson, 45, LaGrange, Georgia –

Probation violation

Sale of cocaine

Keymarious Davidson, 25, West Point, Georgia –

Probation violations (superior and state)

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana

Jamichael Williams, 18, LaGrange, Georgia –

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Ankevious Moore, 18, LaGrange, Georgia –

Possession of machine gun

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of marijuana

Obstruction of an officer

