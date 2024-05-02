With a troubling future for accessing blood, more Kern County donors are needed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the 16th annual Houchin Community Blood Drive wrapped up Wednesday evening, the organization emphasized the importance of donating now, more than ever.

Kern County has been in a blood shortage since the pandemic, and that shortage may mean life or death for patients.

Houchin told 17 News while the demand has been consistent, supply has gotten smaller.

Through the blood drive, Houchin greets nearly 200 donors each year. Each donation can save up to three lives.

Houchin explained its priority is always local, though in statewide or national emergencies, they like to help others, as they did with the 2023 Maui wildfires.

In a shortage like now, they can’t do that.

And they’re routinely short on O+ and O- blood types, which are also the most in demand.

“Thankfully, we’ve been able to meet the demands of our local hospitals here in Kern County but it’s getting ever closer to that difficult decision between life and death,” said Houchin Blood Bank Marketing and Communications Manager Shane Hubbard.

“Unfortunately, it’s possibly inevitably that we’re going to reach that conclusion unless we come together as a community and make donating blood a consistent thing that we do. We can donate, people can donate up to six times a year,” he said.

He further detailed the “distance” between young and older donors were growing, as the older generation encounters health complications and can’t donate as often.

“[And the] young ones aren’t necessarily picking up the baton,” Hubbard said.

And though just about anyone can donate, there are some basic requirements.

You must be at least 110 pounds and be 16 or older. If you’re 16 you need parental consent.

Houchin has three locations:

2671 Oswell St., Suite C

5901 Truxtun Ave.

11515 Bolthouse Drive

Hubbard encouraged residents to go to a donation center or make an appointment, which is recommended.

