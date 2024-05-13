‘It’s troubling to everybody’: Alderman speaks out as investigation continues into deadly Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A search continues on Monday for the person who gunned down a 24-year-old man while he was walking in a Northwest Side neighborhood.

Flowers and candles now make up a growing memorial built near the corner of Pittsburgh Avenue and Irving Park Road, in Dunning, where Zet Rodriguez, who worked as a crisis counselor, was gunned down while walking to work on Friday morning.

Family members say Zet was a father of one and was expecting a second child soon.

Family members of the victim declined to speak with WGN-TV but gave permission to share information detailed in a GoFundMe that has since been set up to help offset funeral costs.

The deadly shooting set off several home security cameras in the neighborhood. Video captured by one shows the person responsible running down Pittsburgh Avenue.

On Saturday, two persons of interest were questioned in connection with the deadly shooting, but they were later released without charges.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward), said he has been made aware of new surveillance video that captured images of a vehicle that may have been used in the shooting and said it is being turned over to police.

“It’s troubling to everybody, it’s troubling to the whole neighborhood,” Sposato said in a phone interview with WGN-TV.

The alderman, who has been outspoken about the homicide investigation, said he hopes that new evidence in the case will help authorities make an arrest.

“I’m hoping it’s much sooner rather than later,” Sposato said. “So I’m just hoping something breaks today or tomorrow.”

Residents in the neighborhood told WGN-TV on Friday that the deadly shooting has left them shaken, disturbed and outraged.

Sposato said that he understands the concerns of the public about the case.

“People want action. People don’t want things to happen next week, next month, you know, they want fast action, they want severe and swift punishment for this scumbag that basically assassinated a young kid trying to make a life for his family,” Sposato said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

