‘We are troubled, too’ by Richneck findings, Newport News prosecutor says

A special grand jury report about last year’s shooting at Richneck Elementary shows that first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner was not the only victim that fateful day, said Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn during a press conference Thursday morning.

Gwynn said the report shows in detail the trauma that students, parents and other staff at Richneck have experienced since the shooting.

Gwynn was addressing the findings outlined in the report of the special grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2023, shooting at Richneck, where a 6-year-old boy shot and injured Zwerner in a classroom full of other children. The report was released publicly on Wednesday. The 11-member grand jury also indicted Richneck Elementary’s assistant principal Ebony J. Parker with eight counts of felony child neglect.

Parker is accused of failing to act on multiple credible warnings that the boy had a gun in school that day.

“This was preventable,” Gwynn said.

The report states that after the shooting, many parents had trouble getting the school to approve transfers.

“For parents who wanted to transfer their child to a different location due to the traumatic effects this had on their child, particularly for those children who had witnessed the shooting, the school, including the NNPS administration, was difficult, obtuse and quite frankly insensitive,” the report says.

Gwynn said the multiple failings outlined in the report, in relation both to building safety and administrator actions, are troubling to anyone who reads the report.

“We are troubled, too,” he said.

Among new details to emerge in the report was that the gun used in the shooting was loaded with a total of 8 bullets — and jammed after the 6-year-old fired the first shot at his teacher. Fifteen other students were in the classroom that day.

The report also revealed that when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school within three minutes after the first 911 call, they were unable to immediately enter because of a “broken door buzzer system.”

Parker faces one count for each bullet in the gun that day. She turned herself in at about 2 a.m. Wednesday and was released on a $4,000 bond. She was set to be arraigned Thursday morning in Newport News Circuit Court.

Gwynn noted that his office has a good “partnership” with the school division’s new leadership and noted that Newport News Public Schools had made changes to safety measures.

Related Articles

Though the division was invited to participate in the press conference, leadership declined because of pending litigation, Gwynn said.

The school board released a statement Thursday morning emphasizing that student and staff safety is a top priority.

“We thank the Special Grand Jury for their Report on the investigation of the January 6, 2023 Richneck Elementary School Shooting and for their recommendations,” reads the statement. “We have implemented a number of positive changes since this incident and will continue to do so in the future.”

Gwynn said his office is continuing its investigation into the events of that day, including a search for missing documents that were highlighted in the report. The grand jury’s report brought up concerns about Director of Elementary Leadership LaQuiche Parrott’s “suspicious lack of memory” regarding the boy’s file.

Though the reports of grand juries are not always made public, Gwynn said his office recommended that this report be unsealed. He said there were school staff and families who felt that they had not been heard, and releasing the report publicly was a way to give them that opportunity.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com