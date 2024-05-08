Troubled St. Mary's Home for Children under new management. Here's what to know.

St. Mary’s Home for Children, the North Providence agency which came under fire for the state child advocate's office for gross mismanagement and child neglect in December, is under new management.

Tides Family Services has accepted an offer from the St. Mary’s board of directors to operate the 30-bed facility.

What does the transition mean?

Under the agreement announced in a statement Wednesday, Tides Family Services will assume day-to-day management of all of St. Mary’s programs, including its residential psychiatric treatment center, outpatient department, home based treatment services through the Department of Children Youth and Families, and the George N. Hunt Campus School for students with learning, social, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

“Tides has a 40-year record of helping vulnerable Rhode Island youth and their families through the provision of high quality educational and community-based behavioral health services,” said Beth Bixby, CEO of Tides.

“Over the coming weeks, Tides will begin to integrate our services staff, and move forward with an expanded continuum of care model ... to meet the behavioral health needs of children."

The Tides’ vision for this continuum of care includes a range of hospital diversion programming beginning with Mobile Response and Stabilization Services through a placement in the Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility.”

Jeff Cascione, president of the board of St. Mary’s, said the facility is “pleased to have reached an agreement with Tides ... We are confident that this agreement will ensure that the children and youth at St. Mary’s receive the services they deserve, and are confident in a smooth transition as Tides takes over day-to-day management and operations.”

