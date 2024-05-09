‘Troubled’ couple shot dead in suspected murder-suicide in Bronx

A man and his girlfriend were shot dead in the Bronx on Thursday in what police suspect was a murder-suicide, sources said.

Cops were called to an apartment on Davidson Ave. near W. 174th St. in Morris Heights just before 1:40 p.m., police said.

They discovered a 24-year-old man, identified by his family is Monroe Tillman, and his girlfriend, who was also in her 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a potential murder-suicide, sources said.

The couple was shot to death in Tillman’s first-floor apartment, where they lived with his brother, according to the man’s family.

“They were a troubled couple,” said a male relative who asked not to be named. “They argued crazy to the point where weapons were involved.

“It was toxic,” he added. “She’d leave and take her poodle.”

Tillman worked multiple jobs in restaurants and construction, according to family. They said he previously attended nursing school at Bronx Community College.

“He was a great person,” said another relative. “He was our oldest and took care of his siblings. He was very giving.”

The female victim’s identity was not immediately released.

“I feel responsible,” said Tillman’s brother. “That was my brother, my life, my heart.”