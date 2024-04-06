The trouble with vaping is not that it kills you. It’s that it makes you look like a moron

Another week bearing news that, alongside confirmation of the Pope’s affinity with Catholicism, vaping isn’t particularly good for you. This latest report comes from the American College of Cardiology in Washington whose study tracked 175,000 adults over four years and concluded that vaping may cause heart failure.

The lead author of the study, Dr Yakubu Bene-Alhasan, says: “More and more studies are linking e-cigarettes to harmful effects that [they] might not be as safe as previously thought.”

Now if, for various reasons, you don’t vape this might not surprise you. You might not be dumbfounded at the revelation that sucking in a liquid that contains nicotine, solvent carriers, tobacco-specific nitrosamines, aldehydes, phenolic compounds, flavourings and tobacco alkaloids and blowing it all out as smoke might contribute to a poor health outcome.

Yet many who used to smoke tobacco, the tar and carbon monoxide of which are proven to cause cancer, leapt on vapes with glee keen to swallow not just the solvents but the tobacco industry’s PR that vapes are a far safer alternative.

And this may well be true if you chuck your fags in the bin exchanging them for a cheeky vape at the same frequency. Except that as we all know from everyone we know who vapes, fag breaks were not replaced by vape breaks. Vapes are like drips, clutched at, on one’s person with even more fervour than a phone. And while the phone is in the pocket, the vape is often actually in hand. Thank God for the Apple watch because if you insisted on holding both phone and vape you would quickly run out of hands and would need to ensure your belongings were in a rucksack and all food were consumable through a straw.

Meanwhile the vapers are doing the tobacco companies the honours of being their long-term study guinea pigs and doing so in impressive numbers. More than 4.5 million people vape in the UK. And that’s 4.5 million grown-ups and at least one toddler; Police Scotland this week, glad for a break from trawling the Twitter sewer for new hate crimes, charged two women from Ayrshire after a video emerged of an infant inhaling on a pink vape.

And while I write “grown-ups”, the habit is actually most common with those aged 16 to 24; the carefree young, who will, of course, live forever until they get older and then finally die of something. At which point if they die of vaping is a fair price to pay for such idiocy. But then look not at how they died, but how they lived and, crucially, how they vaped. Because, to me, once you’ve chosen your particular path to the afterlife (and I hope I’ll meet my maker in some circuitous route of long lunches, wine and mowing, or a catastrophic incident involving all three) it’s the aesthetics that count. And vaping is just really, seriously, not a great look.

Vapists, now there’s a fine word, should compare themselves to the great smokers of history. Think of the elegance and style, the sexiness, the seducing charm of Lauren Bacall; whether her cigarette was being lit, whether she was inhaling, exhaling or, fag in hand, simply contemplating. Or Sean Connery’s Bond, lighting a cigarette at the roulette table. I like to conjure these two in my mind when I think of smokers. Then compare them to Phillip Schofield.

I felt defensive of Schofield as he suffered that great media pile-on, having done nothing illegal engaging in an affair with a younger male colleague. Then I watched his interview with Amol Rajan and I noticed his quivering hands clutching at his vape, ready for a pause in filming so he could grab a nice little suck. My sympathy turned to dust. “Do you want me to die?” pleaded Schofield. No, I thought, I want you to get rid of that horrid little vape. That nasty, garish, plastic, little dummy, that toddler-like prop, like a child dragging its favourite rag across the airport floor, and that need, every few seconds, to put it into the mouth, suck in some of that juice and blow out the vapour.

I almost felt sorry for Schofield... until I saw his lurid vape - BBC

I have a friend called Richard who’s convinced there’s a conspiracy. Whenever he leaves his home, enters a shopping centre or a train station, he finds himself swamped in a strawberry haze.

In the old days, you could enter a restaurant fighting through the tobacco fug of the smokers by the front door. Now, if they’ve actually bothered to go outside, it’s a revolting, sugar-candy-sweet, bubble-gum fake melange of cherry, peach, lemon and pineapple.

Once smoking was a bold, handsome and statuesque act, the lighting of another’s cigarette a gesture of alluring charm, the theatre of it a combination of flame and fire, of smouldering paper and plant. Now it’s a furtive act between person and plastic. Thank goodness the Government will at some point ban the sale of disposable vapes (replacing them with ones that, er, last more than a day and you can pop in the compost…) and this policy is being enacted as such vapes are targeted at the young. That’s right, the Gen Zs who, pausing for breath between glueing themselves to the tarmac or throwing orange glitter onto snooker tables, chomp on plastic vapes.

Although vapes don’t just come in little pocket-size shapes. I have friends who carry great big vaper-creating units with them. Black boxes filled with thick oily juices, too big for the pocket. They hold them firmly, as they might a shotgun. They are big and heavy and fully-charged. They are not for the faint-hearted and having sucked in a powerful squirt of the stuff they emit a vast cloud, so thick and dense you could lose a 4x4 car in it. And this is no stealth inhalation, it’s a massive statement of intent. Indeed, it’s so bold, outspoken and gauche, it’s almost cool.

So if you’re going to vape, consider your aesthetic legacy. You can’t be cool without your Camel Lights or your Marlboro. Don’t be a sneaky Schofield, act like a dragon. Vapists, go big, breathe in and go out in a huge puff of smoke.

