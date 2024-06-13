Trouble with a new car? What are your rights?

After decades of driving used cars, Keith Lulik purchased a brand new car for the first time in his life. He assumed that would avoid the surprise problems that can come with an older vehicle. Instead, Keith and his wife Dee say the $56,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee they purchased from a suburban dealership has had issues since the first mile.

“We didn’t make it to the first light before things became apparent: There’s something wrong,” Dee Lulik said.

She and her husband recorded videos that they say show the vehicle’s speedometer registering 40 mph while stopped at a spotlight, the instrument display showing the Jeep was in reverse while it was moving forward, faulty warning lights and other problems.

The Luliks say the engine also switched off while they were driving on the highway when the speedometer incorrectly showed they were stopped.

Now more than a month later, the Luliks says Zeigler Jeep of Schaumburg has still be unable to repair their car.

“They’re still fixing it and it’s been over a month – they’ve had it way more days than we have,” Dee Lulik said.

The dealership has provided the Luliks with a loaner vehicle and says it’s doing everything it can to remedy the situation with the manufacturer.

“Unfortunately, the dealership is caught in the middle on lemon law issues because the law dictates what’s required for a vehicle to be deemed non-conforming (a lemon) and what the manufacturer must do to remedy the situation,” wrote Zeigler attorney Brett Cummings wrote in an email to WGN Investigates.

Illinois’ so-called “lemon law” is meant to protect purchasers of new cars; however there are limitations. The issues have to substantially impair the use, value or safety of the vehicle, according to information from the Illinois Attorney General. The vehicle also must be unrepairable after at least four attempts or be out of service for 30 or more business days.

Consumer Reports says it’s incumbent on customers to document every single problem and interaction they have with a dealer or manufacturer.

“You want everything in writing,” said Consumer Reports’ Ben Preston. “It’s more common than you may think with some of these electronics issues – parts delays – it can take a while to get a car fixed.”

A spokesperson for Jeep-maker Stellantis tells WGN Investigates that it’s unaware of similar electrical issues involving other Grand Cherokees.

“We regret that these customers have been unable to enjoy their vehicle… we have engaged one of our technical experts to work with the dealer and are expediting delivery of replacement parts to help resolve the issue,” wrote Stellantis spokesperson Eric Mayne.

Stellantis denied the Luliks request to buy back or replace the vehicle.

“Buybacks require adherence to an industry-standard process that includes, but is not limited to, affording the manufacturer one final opportunity to provide a satisfactory repair,” the Stellantis spokesperson wrote in response to a question from WGN Investigates.

As the Luliks approach that key 30-day mark, they say they’re concerned about reclaiming the Jeep if the problems are purportedly fixed.

“I don’t feel safe,” Keith Lulik said. “I think it’s a liability.”

