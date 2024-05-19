Tropics watch Sunday, May 19: National Hurricane Center says no cyclone activity expected

All is quiet in the tropics, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. There is no tropical cyclone activity to report.

According to the 8 a.m. Sunday, May 19, advisory from the hurricane center, "Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours, and tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days."

While there is no tropical activity expected, parts of South Florida could see its share of rain. You can check the excessive rainfall forecast here.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30 every year, with the busiest activity between August and October.

Typically, the hurricane center starts releasing tropical weather advisories May 15, but it got an early start with an April 24 tropical disturbance.

What are the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names?

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, these are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's next?

