Tropics watch Sunday, May 19: National Hurricane Center says no cyclone activity expected
All is quiet in the tropics, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. There is no tropical cyclone activity to report.
According to the 8 a.m. Sunday, May 19, advisory from the hurricane center, "Tropical cyclone activity is not expected during the next 48 hours, and tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days."
While there is no tropical activity expected, parts of South Florida could see its share of rain. You can check the excessive rainfall forecast here.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to Nov. 30 every year, with the busiest activity between August and October.
Typically, the hurricane center starts releasing tropical weather advisories May 15, but it got an early start with an April 24 tropical disturbance.
Congrats! Most popular baby boy, girl names in Florida include 10 on hurricane names list for 2024
What are the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names?
According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, these are the list of names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season:
Alberto
Beryl
Chris
Debby
Ernesto
Francine
Gordon
Helene
Isaac
Joyce
Kirk
Leslie
Milton
Nadine
Oscar
Patty
Rafael
Sara
Tony
Valerie
William
Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida
National Hurricane Center map: What are forecasters watching now?
Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center include:
Noaa
Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051
Excessive rainfall forecast
What's next?
We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida weather, hurricane season: No cyclones Sunday, May 19, 2024