Tropics update: Tracking 2 potential systems

We’re currently watching two areas of interest, including a low that’s moving up along our coast. The National Hurricane Center has given a low off the coast of Florida a 20% chance for tropical development over the next two to seven days.

It will continue to move northeast up the coast and to our north by Friday afternoon. The only impacts to the Carolinas will be more cloud cover today and a moderate rip current for our beaches.

The second area of interest is a low that’s possibly developing in the Bay of Campeche early next week. There is a 40% potential for tropical development, with a tropical depression possible by midweek next week. Forecast models show it moving inland into Mexico later in the week.

