Tropicana Las Vegas resort closure looms, guests embrace memories

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Built in 1957, the Tropicana Hotel is a staple on the Las Vegas Strip, and guests are feeling nostalgic as the legendary resort will soon close its doors.

Guests, and tourists, are taking in the memories that will soon go into Las Vegas history and are staying on the property for the last time.

“I think it’s pretty cool to be one of the last people to stay here,” tourist, Dawn Baptist said.

It is considered one of the oldest casino hotels on the Strip, and it’s easy to notice the South Beach, Havana-inspired aesthetic, from its outdoor pool area to its island wedding chapel.

The property will close for good on April 2, making way for the Athletics’ new MLB stadium.

“I’m on the fence,” Baptist added. “I suppose since they want to get the professional teams to come to Vegas, they have to do something to revamp this area.”

With not too much time left to enjoy all the Tropicana has to offer, guests are stocking up on memorabilia. Baptist said they’ve already started closing up shop around the hotel.

“People are literally coming over, slapping a hundred dollars down and saying give me a chip of this, and then they walk away and are like, I just wanted a souvenir,” Baptist laughed.

Guests like Daniel Sahn from Nebraska booked his stay to be a part of history.

“For a lot of people coming into the casino, like myself, there’s a sense of nostalgia,” Sahn shared. “Walking in the footsteps of the great people from before like the rat pack is iconic.”

While most merchandise showcasing the Tropicana name is sold out, Sahn said he was able to snag some keepsakes.

“I did get a chip, and I have my hotel card,” Sahn added.

The Tropicana also made the Hollywood big screen featured in the 1971 James Bond film “Diamonds Are Forever.”

