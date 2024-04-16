Tropicana employee arrested in shooting, armed robbery at Bradenton plant, police say

Bradenton Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a June shooting and armed kidnapping at the Tropicana Bradenton plant.

On June 5, Demetrius Tyrone Bell, 51, entered the Tropicana plant at 9th St. E. after his scheduled shift and shot a male coworker, giving him serious injuries, police officials said. Bell then forced a female coworker to leave with him. The shooting victim was released from the hospital two days later. Bell has been on the run since the shooting, police officials said.

Bradenton Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team received information that Bell had returned to Bradenton. He ran from officers, but he was spotted clinging to the roof of a storage facility in the 2800 block of Manatee Ave. E. with help from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit.

Authorities believe Bell and the man were involved in a dispute, and Bell, who works a different shift, walked into the plant while the victim was working and shot him.

Bell was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

