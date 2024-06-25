Tropical wave may develop near Gulf of Mexico this week

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring a system that could show tropical development this week.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean may develop late this week.

The storm system has a less than 40% chance of development near the Yucatán Peninsula or in the western Gulf of Mexico.

As it moves through the Caribbean, it is forecasted to stay well south of Florida.

If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Beryl.

It is still too early to forecast where the system will make landfall.

