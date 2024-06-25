Tropical wave in Caribbean has small chance to develop, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center began tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean on Tuesday that could develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

The wave located in the southeastern Caribbean and headed to the west has disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC’s 8 a.m. tropical outlook.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for slow development once the wave reaches the western Caribbean late this week,” forecasters said.

Its path has it potentially forming near the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico in either the Caribbean or in the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC gives it a 20% chance to form in the next seven days.

If it spins up into a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Beryl.

The season’s first named storm, Tropical Storm Alberto, dropped torrents of rain over Mexico last week while also sending storm surge up the Gulf coast along Texas.