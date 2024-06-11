Tropical system to impact Sarasota-Manatee, bringing heavy rain

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Sarasota and Manatee counties over the next few days. The system is almost directly west of the Sarasota area and is headed towards the northeast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is unlikely to form into a more serious storm before impacting Florida, though it has a 20% chance of formation after it passes over the state and enters the Atlantic.

There is "the potential of up to 8-12 inches of rain over the next 24 hours for portions of SW Florida," according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The ongoing drought should limit flooding, "but there could be some localized flooding issues in areas of poor drainage, especially if these higher amounts are realized."

This storm is the fourth that the National Hurricane Center has been tracking this week, along with three tropical waves. Those are located in the eastern Atlantic, eastern Caribbean Sea and the south-central Caribbean Sea.

"While there is no sign of a tropical system rapidly forming and intensifying, there’s a chance the downpours can organize enough to become a named tropical system," AccuWeather forecasters said.

Is a tropical storm or hurricane threatening Sarasota-Manatee?

The National Hurricane Center is not tracking any tropical systems that are likely to develop into tropical storms or hurricanes. The system currently being tracked in the Gulf of Mexico that will likely impact Sarasota and Manatee counties over the next 48 hours has an almost 0% chance of formation before hitting Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is giving low chances of development to an area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico with conditions generally unfavorable for a tropical system to form.

How much rain can Sarasota-Manatee expect over the next few days? Will there be flooding?

Between 8 and 10 inches of rain may fall in northern Sarasota County from June 10 to 15, with a possibility of more than 10 inches near North Port and Venice, according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin.

“It’s not going to all happen in one day but each day there’s going to be widespread storms and thundershowers,” said Ross Giarratana, a weather service forecaster. “With each successive day, there may be some minor flooding concerns; we should start off the week being able to handle the rainfall well.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: National Hurricane Center tropical system sarasota manatee