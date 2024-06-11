Tropical system in Florida triggering heavy rain, ponding in Lee County. What to know

The News-Press is monitoring the weather today in Lee County:

Weather forecast for Lee County: High potential for flooding today

According to AccuWeather:

Forecasts call for the hardest hit areas to be across Southwest and South Florida, with predictions going all the way up to four to eight inches today and 15 to 20 inches during the week. AccuWeather warned some areas could see almost 2 feet of rain, 22 inches.

TODAY: Heavy showers and thunderstorms from this tropical rainstorm. Areas of flooding could make it difficult to travel.

TONIGHT: Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue.

Southwest Florida is considered a "bullseye" for this storm.

RAINFALL RECORD WATCH: Florida's Top-10 heaviest rain days

South Florida Water Management District flood tips

The South Florida Water Management District operates the regional water management system and is prepared for potentially heavy rainfall throughout the week.

If you face life-threatening flooding or are in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

Avoid driving through flooded areas. When in doubt, turn around.

Ensure debris, trash cans, and other items are secured and cannot clog drainage ways.

Monitor any announcements from your County's Emergency Operations Center.

Do not drink, wade, or swim in floodwaters.

Flooded roads, swales and ditches are expected during and after heavy rain events. In the event water is impacting your home, please report the flooding to your local drainage operator. Type in your address and look up your local drainage operator at SFWMD.gov/FloodControl.

