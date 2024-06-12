New tropical system could develop in western Gulf as another disturbance moves through Florida

As a tropical disturbance moves over Florida, another system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance moving over Florida is fueling the rain and storm activity we’ve been seeing this week.

The system will move off our east coast on Thursday and into the Atlantic.

The disturbance has a 20% chance of showing tropical development as it moves away from the United States.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the western Gulf of Mexico.

The area is showing a chance for tropical development by this weekend and next week.

Warm waters and other conditions could allow the area in the Gulf to develop into a tropical storm.

Early indications are that whatever tries to form in the western Gulf will stay away from Florida.

