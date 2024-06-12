Tropical system brings flash flooding to Sarasota and Manatee counties

As tropical system Invest90L approaches Florida, heavy rains have produced flash flooding across Sarasota and Manatee counties.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for south central Manatee County and northwestern Sarasota County until 10 p.m. tonight.

Flooding has been reported on the north side of Fruitville Road between Beneva Road and Tuttle Avenue, as well as multiple locations in and around downtown Sarasota.

"A weak low pressure centered just offshore of Manatee/Sarasota counties is leading to a corridor of heavier rainfall in Sarasota," according to the latest report from the National Weather Service in Ruskin. "Between 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen with widespread reports of flooding in the area."

More rainfall is expected through the rest of the week and flooding may be possible later this week.

⚠️FLASH FLOOD WARNING⚠️

A Flash Flood Warning is posted for the @CityofSarasota until 10 pm. Reports of almost 7" rain near Downtown area. Turn around, Don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. #flwx https://t.co/FQhgtrscDe — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) June 11, 2024

More flooding video from #Sarasota. This on southbound US 41 approaching Bee Ridge Road, as some vehicles are stuck rising flood waters. Thanks to @NormanJDempsey for this footage. #SRQ pic.twitter.com/YRxLOF3kII — Justin Mosely (@JustinMosely) June 11, 2024

Gulf Gate Estates minor flooding just at one intersection. Rest of the area is pretty much dry @fox13news #sarasota #gulfgate pic.twitter.com/Y3HspnWCLa — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) June 11, 2024

Flooding video from #Sarasota Tuesday evening. This during torrential downpours. Remember turn around, don't drown. Use extreme caution on #Suncoast roadways tonight. pic.twitter.com/GsRD17jKhb — Justin Mosely (@JustinMosely) June 11, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota-Manatee saw flash floods from tropical system Invest90L