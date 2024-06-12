Tropical system brings flash flooding to Sarasota and Manatee counties

Staff Report
·2 min read

As tropical system Invest90L approaches Florida, heavy rains have produced flash flooding across Sarasota and Manatee counties.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for south central Manatee County and northwestern Sarasota County until 10 p.m. tonight.

Flooding has been reported on the north side of Fruitville Road between Beneva Road and Tuttle Avenue, as well as multiple locations in and around downtown Sarasota.

"A weak low pressure centered just offshore of Manatee/Sarasota counties is leading to a corridor of heavier rainfall in Sarasota," according to the latest report from the National Weather Service in Ruskin. "Between 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen with widespread reports of flooding in the area."

More rainfall is expected through the rest of the week and flooding may be possible later this week.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota-Manatee saw flash floods from tropical system Invest90L