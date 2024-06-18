Tropical Storm Warnings issued to Texas and Mexico, eyes on second development in Gulf of Mexico

The Action News Jax’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking 2 disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico.

Buresh says Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of South Texas and Mexico ahead of what will likely become this hurricane season’s first named storm.

The tropical depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. It’s currently located in the southwest Gulf of Mexico and is approaching the Mexico coast. Flooding rainfall is forecast for the Texas coastline.

Another broad area of low pressure may develop in the southwest Atlantic later this week. Clusters of showers and storms are likely to steer west toward the Southeast U.S., but it’s too soon to know if it will form into a tropical depression or storm.

The potential for beneficial rain, gusty winds and rough beach weather could be on the way, peaking Friday.

Read: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm WARNING parts of South Texas & Mexico

