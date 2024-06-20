Tropical Storm Alberto hits Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Floods, crashing waves and high winds were all present on Dauphin Island as Tropical Storm Alberto began making its way on land.

The effects of the storm prompted visitors and residents to keep a closer eye on the floodwaters.

Dauphin Island residents like Zac Clarke wonder how intense the conditions will become in the future.

“It’s crazy,” Clarke said. “You know, I’ve been through some hurricanes myself being from Louisiana, but like I said, I just didn’t even expect the tropical storm brewing to get to such intensity and especially this quick.”

Flooding isn’t out of the ordinary on Dauphin Island, but people who are visiting for the first are now taking precautions.

“It was actually getting dangerous out there, and so we figured we’d come bay side,” Dane Bishop of St. Louis said. “It’s a lot more relaxing, so we got to kayak. We were planning on kayaking out there, but the waves are pretty aggressive.”

Other people visiting the island took note of the double red flags flying on the beach—letting them know they couldn’t get in the water.

Visitors like Lawson Branch made his won fun while on vacation since the waters were closed off.

“Well, we had these tubes sitting at the house for the pool, and we had the golf cart and we had some string for fishing,” Branch said. “All right. Let’s just tie the tube behind the golf cart, go up and down the flooded roads and tube all day. So that’s what we’ve been doing out here.”

And for residents, staying alert is their main priority as the storm intensifies.

“You just have to have a plan and be prepared is what I can say,” Clarke said.

