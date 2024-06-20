Tropical Storm Alberto: Heavy rains, flooding in South Texas following landfall in Mexico

Millions of people along the southern coast of Texas were under severe weather advisories as officials warned of high storm surge, torrential rain and possible tornadoes as Tropical Storm Alberto barreled over northern Mexico. Here's what we know.

Alberto brings heavy rainfall, flooding to South Texas

The first named storm in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season made landfall in Mexico, near the U.S. border, sometime between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time, according to the National Hurricane Center. Along with sustained winds near 45 mph, the storm is forecast to dump up to 20 inches across parts of northeast Mexico with nearly a foot of rain expected throughout southern Texas.

Such high rainfall totals will likely produce "considerable flash flooding and urban flooding" as well as possible mudslides across northern Mexico, the NHC said.

After making landfall, Alberto is expected to diminish in strength, though it could still produce life-threatening weather conditions.

Government employees work to drain a flooded overpass as tropical storm Alberto continues to advance, in Monterrey, Mexico June 19, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Alberto began drenching southern Texas on Wednesday, triggering widespread coastal flooding that left Surfside Beach, a city along the Texas Gulf Coast south of Houston, under several feet of water. The storm also lashed Mexico with heavy rain, and caused the deaths of at least three minors, Nuevo Leon state Governor Samuel Garcia told local media without providing details.

Across southern Texas, the combination of storm surge and high tide is raising alarms on Thursday as floodwaters could reach up to 4 feet along the coast. The deepest waters will breach the shore along the Texas coast just to the north of Mexico, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves, according to NHC.

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are among the central threats for the Gulf Coast of Texas through Friday. In deep South Texas, multiple counties were under a tornado watch as forecasters warned that a possible tornado or two could spin up through the morning.

Tropical Storm Alberto close to landfall in Mexico, 6 a.m. June 20, 2024.

All tropical storm watches and warnings have been discontinued all the U.S. Gulf Coast, and heavy rain and gusty winds are beginning to subside for South Texas.

Across the Coastal Bend of Texas, the National Weather Service reported a few gusts of wind above 50 mph and rainfall totals of about 2 to 7 inches.

"Between 4-8 inches of rain can fall across a widespread area from south of Houston to far northeastern Mexico from Monday to Thursday night, while rainfall totals as high as 8-12 inches can occur over South Texas and the higher elevations of northern Mexico," according to AccuWeather.

Alberto makes landfall in Mexico

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Mexico early Thursday morning and is expected to move farther inland, according to the latest report by the NHC. A tropical storm warning has been issued for a portion of the northeastern Mexico coast.

Here's a quick breakdown of conditions, as of 7 a.m. Thursday:

Location : about 255 miles southeast of Brownsville, Texas

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Movement : west at 13 mph

Pressure: 997 MB

Tropical Storm Alberto shown near the coast of Mexico 6 a.m. June 20, 2024.

Governor issues disaster declaration

Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster proclamation for 51 counties Wednesday evening, as winds and flooding from the tropical storm continue hitting the state's coast. He also activated three platoons of the Texas National Guard, including more than 40 personnel, 20 vehicles and Chinook helicopters.

I issued a disaster declaration today for 51 counties as Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf Coast.



Texas continues to deploy all necessary assistance to impacted communities.



Texans should remain vigilant to keep themselves and their families safe. pic.twitter.com/FW9k2jyH6R — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 19, 2024

Watches and warnings in Texas

NHC has issued a tropical storm warning for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande. A warning was also issued for the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.

Track Tropical Storm Alberto

Tropical Storm Alberto becomes first named storm of the season

On Wednesday the NHC named the system in the Gulf, making it the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

― USA TODAY reporters Christopher Cann and Cheryl McCloud contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tropical Storm Alberto 2024: Landfall in Mexico, heavy rains in Texas