Tropical Storm Alberto forms in western Gulf, becomes first named storm of 2024 season

Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Alberto has officially become the first named storm in the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

10AM CDT June 19: #Alberto forms in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are expected today within the warning area. Alberto is a very large system with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts extending far from the center. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/GuFJfQVx6d — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024

The storm is projected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of northeast Mexico and southern Texas.

Alberto will be a serious rainmaker, and it moves through the area through Thursday.

Thankfully, Alberto’s path is not projected to impact Florida.

