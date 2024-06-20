Tropical Storm Alberto close to landfall. Portions of Texas under tornado warnings

Tropical Storm Alberto is near the coast of Mexico and should make landfall soon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

All tropical storm watches and warnings have been discontinued all the U.S. Gulf Coast, and heavy rain and gusty winds are beginning to subside for South Texas.

There is a threat for tornadoes. NHC forecasters warned a tornado or two could occur this morning across parts of Deep South Texas. Several tornado warnings have been issued for parts of Texas Thursday morning, according to NWS Tornado.

Across the Coastal Bend of Texas, the National Weather Service reported a few gusts of wind above 50 mph and rainfall totals of about 2 to 7 inches.

"Between 4-8 inches of rain can fall across a widespread area from south of Houston to far northeastern Mexico from Monday to Thursday night, while rainfall totals as high as 8-12 inches can occur over South Texas and the higher elevations of northern Mexico," according to AccuWeather.

Tropical Storm Alberto: What you need to know

Location : 250 miles south of Brownsville, Texas

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph

Movement : west at 13 mph

Pressure : 993 mb

Next advisory: 8 a.m. EDT

Watches, warnings issued across Florida, Texas, Gulf Coast

Tropical storm warnings: The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Tecolutla.



How strong is Tropical Storm Alberto and where is it going?

At 5 a.m. EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Alberto was located 250 miles south of Brownsville, Texas, near latitude 22.3 North, longitude 97.3 West.

Alberto is moving toward the west near 13 mph. This motion is expected to continue through today, and on this track, the center of Alberto should move inland over Mexico shortly, the National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph, with higher gusts.

Weakening is anticipated after Alberto moves onshore and the storm is likely to dissipate over Mexico later Thursday or Thursday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Alberto

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

Key messages from the National Hurricane Center: What you need to know about Tropical Storm Alberto

Residents are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track of this system. Alberto is very large with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts occurring far from the center along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico. Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Alberto will begin to diminish today across southern Texas. Rainfall associated with Alberto, however, will continue to impact large regions of Central America, north across northeastern Mexico. This rainfall will likely produce considerable flash and urban flooding along with new and renewed river flooding. Life-threatening flooding and mudslides are likely in and near areas of higher terrain across the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas, including the cities of Monterrey and Ciudad Victoria. Moderate coastal flooding is likely along much of the Texas Coast through the morning. Tropical storm conditions are expected along portions of the coast of northeastern Mexico within the tropical storm warning area though this morning.

Current forecast: Where is Tropical Storm Alberto going and how strong is it?

Current conditions at 5 a.m., June 20: 50 mph

12 hours: 35 mph with Alberto over land

24 hours: dissipated

What impact could Tropical Storm Alberto have and what areas could be affected?

Storm surge: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide:

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Rainfall : Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to begin to diminish across southern Texas during the day, with additional rainfall totals of 1 inch or less expected. Heavy rainfall will continue to impact northeast Mexico through this morning, with rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches expected. Maximum rainfall totals around 20 inches are possible across the higher terrain of the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas.

Wind : Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area through this morning.

Tornadoes : A tornado or two could occur this morning across parts of Deep South Texas.

Surf : Swells generated by Alberto will affect the coast of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Sargent, Texas, to Sabine Pass, Texas: 2-4 feet

Galveston Bay: 2-4 feet

Mouth of the Rio Grande, Texas, to Sargent, Texas: 1-3 feet

Sabine Pass, Texas, to Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, Louisiana: 1-3 feet

What do tropical storm watches, warnings from NHC mean?

What is storm surge? Graphics explain the deadly weather event

Tropical storm warning: A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

