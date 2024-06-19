Tropical disturbance not likely to cause much wind, rain on Space Coast

Despite the high likelihood of a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean passing across Florida's East Coast late at some point late Thursday into early Friday, Brevard residents shouldn't expect a major change in weather, officials said.

The disturbance — an area of showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles east of the Bahamas Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center — had a 20% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. That possibility of it becoming a cyclone was forecasted to continue during the next seven days, said Robert Haley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Officials continued to monitor a disturbance in the Atlantic Wednesday.

But the disturbance was expected to pass Florida before then, he said.

"(It's) currently forecast to track over ... some part of Florida late Thursday into Friday, and technically be less impactful than we've seen as far as winds go the last couple of days," Haley said.

Florida's coast will see the strongest winds, but even there, they won't be extreme, Haley said, adding that winds are only forecasted to reach between 15 and 20 miles per hour near the beaches Thursday afternoon. They're expected to decrease overnight and fall to five to 10 miles per hour Friday morning.

Don't expect much rain, either — the disturbance will likely only bring about a half an inch to an inch of rain to the Space Coast, Haley said.

