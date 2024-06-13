Tropical disturbance leads to flooding in Florida

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — While an area of high pressure has provided sunshine for the Tennessee Valley, other parts of the Southeast have not been so lucky.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been watching an area of disorganized showers and storms over the Gulf Of Mexico for possible tropical development.

The area of low pressure will continue to track to the northeast along a stationary front for the next 48 hours.

The system will have a meager chance of strengthening over the next five days. While the upper-level winds in place would typically support development, with the system placed over land there isn’t warm-moist air to fuel it.

There is a 20 percent chance once it moves offshore, it will gradually strengthen as it moves over open waters.

On Wednesday evening, the band of the heaviest rain with embedded storms was situated over southern Florida and the Florida Keys. The storms that developed have produced frequent lightning, strong winds, and tropical downpours.

In the past twenty-four hours estimated rain totals range from 2 inches near Tampa to nearly 12 inches south of Marco Island. The heavy rain has led to extreme flash flooding in Miami and other areas of southern Florida.

While the area of disorganized showers and storms will not strengthen into a named system, it will continue to produce heavy rain over Florida.

Look Ahead To 2024 Hurricane Season:

During a normal Atlantic Basin hurricane season, there are 14 named storms. Of those, seven are hurricanes, three being major hurricanes. To be considered a major hurricane, the tropical cyclone must have sustained winds of 111 mph or higher, corresponding with a Category ‘3’ hurricane or higher.

Colorado State University forecasts above-average Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its forecast for the 2024 season. NOAA is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms this season, 8 to 13 of which could be hurricane-strength. 4 to 7 could be major hurricanes. Forecasters have 70 percent confidence in these ranges.

You can read more on NOAA’s forecast here.

