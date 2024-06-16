New tropical disturbance forms off Florida’s coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new tropical disturbance has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance formed off the East Coast of Florida and could form by the middle of next week.

As of Saturday evening, NHC said within the next 48 hours, there is a 0% chance of formation, but within the next seven days, that percentage bumps up to 20%.

NHC is also monitoring another system for possible development off the East Coast of Mexico. They anticipate that the disturbance will become a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

