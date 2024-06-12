How tropical disturbance 90-L is affecting Central Florida

As of mid-day Wednesday, the weak tropical disturbance 90-L was right above Central Florida.

It’s a disorganized rainmaker, focusing most of the heavy rains over South Florida.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Central Florida will see scattered afternoon downpours and occasional lightning strikes will continue and taper this evening.

Read: Active rain and storm pattern continues Wednesday in Central Florida

There will still be some rain during the evening commute in some spots of Central Florida, ending during the soccer match, so be on the lookout in case of lingering showers and lightning.

As the disturbance moves offshore and farther east, scattered storms will concentrate during the afternoons and evenings over the next two days. Then, drier air will shut much of the rain down for the weekend.

There are still a few spotty showers, though, with pockets of flooding, possible today, but the risk gradually diminishes day by day into the weekend.

Read: Community remembers 49 lives lost 8 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.