Tropical development possible south of Mexico in Eastern Pacific

A potential tropical disturbance in the Eastern Pacific Ocean has a low chance of development over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a broad area of low pressure that could form a few hundred miles south of southern Mexico over the weekend.

"Some slow development of this system is possible during the early and middle portions of next week while it moves slowly westward," the NHC wrote in its outlook .

This comes just two weeks after the official start of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season on May 15. The Atlantic season officially begins Saturday, and it's expected to be an extremely active one.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s national weather service said that an average season is expected in the Eastern Pacific, with 15-18 named storms. Between seven and nine of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, with a few becoming major hurricanes.

The first named storm in the Eastern Pacific will be Aletta.

In 2023, the names of Dora and Otis were retired from the Eastern Pacific naming list after the storms were connected to devastation in Hawaii and Acapulco, Mexico.





