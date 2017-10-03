'Britain's keeping America safe': Welsh Cavalry troops helped treat wounded after Las Vegas shooting

Three troops from the Welsh Cavalry were among the first to help treat the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, in which scores were killed and hundreds wounded.

Ross Woodward, 24, was one of three troopers from the 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards who were in Nevada for a training exercise when gunman Stephen Paddockopened fire on concertgoers from the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday.

At least 59 people were killed and a further 527 injured in the shooting spree, which lasted around 10 minutes and is now the deadliest in modern American history.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the three troopers, who are trained to treat battlefield wounds, provided first aid and medical assistance to victims until the emergency services arrived.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that a number of serving personnel from 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards provided assistance to the wounded following the heinous shooting in Las Vegas. Our thoughts go out to those affected by this terrible act.”

Mr Woodward's younger brother Curtis Dyer, 22, said the actions reflected the character of his sibling, who is originally from Beeston, Nottinghamshire, and had been training in the US with the British Army.

Mr Dyer told the Press Association: "He is the type of the person who would do it anyway, he's always there to help people when they need his help, the Army always brought out the best in him.

"He's caring, he loves his job, he's quite family-orientated.

"He just looks forward to going away with the army, he looks forward to the free time afterwards, as you can imagine the Army work their balls off to protect us.

"It just like it happened by fate."

Mr Woodward now lives on a base in Norfolk.

His composure in the face of an attack which left 59 dead and more than 500 injured filled his relative with pride.

"I'm dead proud of what he's done, that he was able to do it," Mr Dyer said.

"At least when it came to something like that he was there to help.

"Britain's keeping America safe more than anything else over there."

Paddock, 64, had as many as 23 weapons, including semi automatic rifles, with him when he opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 enjoying a country music festival. It appears he turned a gun on himself as police prepared to storm his hotel room.

Paddock, a high-stakes gambler who frequently travelled to Las Vegas, appears to have acted as a lone wolf and police are now investigating his private live to establish a motive for the massacre.

