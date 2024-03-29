Troopers write 130 tickets along I-90 as part of HOV emphasis patrol

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol conducted an emphasis patrol looking for HOV lane violators along Interstate 90 near Mercer Island Thursday.

Along westbound I-90, from East Mercer to Rainier Avenue, six motorcycle troopers wrote 130 HOV citations in 2-and-a-half hours.

Trooper Rick Johnson noted that one driver was cited twice, just two miles apart.

The Washington State Patrol also said the “best” excuse for violating the HOV rules?

“It’s 2024, my dog identifies as a person.”

— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 29, 2024




