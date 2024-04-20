Troopers: Volusia County pedestrian dies after being hit by a semi-truck

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 71-year-old man died after trying to cross International Speedway Boulevard early Saturday morning.

FHP said the crash happened around 12:00 a.m. in Volusia County.

According to a news release, a 2024 semi-truck with the trailer was traveling eastbound on West International Speedway Boulevard, approaching Grande Champion Boulevard in the outside lane.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking in the southerly direction and entered the eastbound lanes of West International Speedway Blvd.

Troopers said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the semi-truck.

According to FHP, the semi-truck struck the pedestrian and was pronounced dead on-scene.

The truck driver was not injured and remained on-scene, troopers said.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

