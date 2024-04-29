Troopers tranquilize wayward bear from Worcester roadway

A wayward bear was safely removed from a Worcester roadway on Sunday morning.

According to State Police, they received a call around 8:15 a.m. for a black bear standing in the middle of McKeon Road over Route 146. Troopers from the Millbury barracks as well as Worcester officers and animal control quickly established a perimeter to contain the animal.

Massachusetts Environmental Police eventually got close enough to tranquilize the black bear and take a few photos.

The sedated bear was moved to a more suitable wooded area, away from cars and people.

“After a refreshing nap, the bear was released uninjured,” State Police wrote in a social media post.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW