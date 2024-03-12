Troopers still investigating fatal crash near Ghent toll booth

Mar. 12—Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 are still investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Ghent toll booth.

On Monday, March 11, a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 77 struck three vehicles stopped in the toll lane of Barrier A northbound at Ghent causing significant damage and resulting in a fire, Captain R. A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police said.

This crash incident is being investigated and reconstructed by West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and a West Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Maddy there were multiple confirmed fatalities and Troop 7 is in the process of locating and notifying next of kin.

He said more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens