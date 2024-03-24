Troopers searching for missing endangered woman in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police in York County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman.

Pennsylvania State Police in York are looking for Patricia Scalise, 70, who was reported to be last seen around midnight on Saturday, March 23, in the area of Sycamore Trail in Peach Bottom Township, according to a missing person’s report.

Scalise is reportedly driving a copper red 2011 Mazda CX-7 that has PA registration LHW-7865.

Troopers believe that Scalise may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Scalise’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or State Police at (717)-428-1011.

