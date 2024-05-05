Troopers search for driver who fatally hit 70-year-old man in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fatally hit a 70-year-old man on SR-54 just after midnight on Sunday.

A vehicle, which was described by a witness as a silver Nissan sedan, was headed east on SR-54 when the driver hit the Zephyrhills man who was trying to cross the street, according to troopers.

The driver initially stopped, but then drove away east on SR-54, FHP said. The man died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

