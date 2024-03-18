Troopers respond to deadly crash in Winter Springs

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash overnight in Seminole County.

The deadly crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on East Lake Drive in Winter Springs.

Troopers say at least one person has died in the crash, but it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Watch: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.