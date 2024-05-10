Troopers respond to deadly crash near I-75 in Sumter County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash Friday morning in Sumter County.

The crash happened around 5:53 a.m. State Road 44 and County Road 229, to the east of I-75.

Troopers said the crash had all lanes of SR-44 shut down in the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

