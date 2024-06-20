Troopers respond to deadly crash after driver strikes tree in Osceola County
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Thursday in Osceola County.
Troopers said they were called around 8:38 a.m. after reports of a deadly crash on Hickory Tree Road and Nursery Road.
The crash involved a vehicle that struck a tree.
Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
