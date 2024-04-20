Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after in Seminole County crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in Seminole County.

According to a news release, a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-64 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Fort Christmas Road, approaching the intersection of Killaloe Terrace.

Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Fort Christmas Road, approaching the intersection of Killaloe Terrace ahead of the motorcycle.

FHP said the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left while using the eastbound travel lane.

The car driver began to make a left turn to drive southbound on Killaloe Terrace.

Troopers said the motorcyclists entered the direct path of the Toyota Prius, causing the front of the motorcycle to crash into the left side of the Toyota.

Officials said the 20-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on-scene.

The Toyota driver and passenger were not injured and remained on-scene, FHP said

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

