Troopers looking for witnesses after bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run near Arlington

Troopers are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident that hurt a bicyclist near Arlington on Tuesday.

It happened on State Route 531 near Third Avenue Northeast at 5:45 a.m.

A newer white sedan, possible an Acura, was heading east on SR 531 when it crossed the centerline to pass another car, hitting a bicyclist who was on the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The car lost its driver’s side mirror when it hit the bicyclist.

WSP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the sedan with a missing side mirror on SR 531 near Third Avenue Northeast to call 360-654-1144.