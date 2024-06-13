Troopers looking for witnesses to I-5 road rage shooting in Everett

An SUV’s rear tire was shot several times during a road rage incident on Interstate 5 in Everett Wednesday morning.

It happened at 10:37 a.m. in the southbound lanes just north of the 41st Street offramp.

The shooter’s car is an approximately 2010 red Chevrolet Camaro with a tinted rear license plate cover, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver was described as a man with facial hair. There was a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting.

The victim’s vehicle is a tan 2004 Lexus SUV. WSP said the rear passenger side tire was shot.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

All southbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or road rage incident and has information or video to call Det. Josh Lancaster at 360-757-2008 or email him at Joshua.Lancaster@wsp.wa.gov.