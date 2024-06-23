Troopers looking for missing Mecosta Co 12-year-old

HINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old from Hinton Township.

The Michigan State Police said 12-year-old Madisun Hoogeveen walked away from her home near 100th Avenue and 4 Mile Road around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Madisun is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, long blonde hair and glasses. MSP said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath and dark-colored rain boots. She was possibly carrying a tan backpack with a blue water bottle and a pink pencil box.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Abbey at 517.582.1617 or Mecosta County Dispatch at 231.796.4811.

