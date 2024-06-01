Troopers looking for missing Howard City teen

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

The Michigan State Police said it is looking for 17-year-old Rickiyah Monique Washington. She left her home in Howard City on Thursday and is believed to be with a 20-year-old boyfriend in the Holland or Norton Shores area.

Washington is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 238 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

MSP said that she is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

