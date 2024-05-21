Troopers locate suspected vehicle in deadly Sarasota hit-and-run

Video above from previous coverage May 17, 2024: Deputies investigate deadly hit-and-run in Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has located a vehicle suspected in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist in Sarasota on Friday.

A 2010 Ford Fusion was located Monday and impounded, according to troopers. FHP is also investigating a person of interest, but didn’t release further details.

The bicyclist, a 70-year-old Sarasota man, was riding his bike south on Beneva Road near Glen Ridge Lane around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown vehicle hit him from behind.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crimestoppers.

No other details were immediately available.

