Troopers investigating plane crash in Litchfield Township

The incident remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.

LITCHFIELD TWP. — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to help investigate a small plane crash that occurred Wednesday, June 19, around 11:30 a.m.

Numerous 911 callers reported seeing a small, single engine aircraft "spiraling towards the ground" before losing site of it.

Emergency personnel were dispatched while air traffic controllers attempted to make contact with the pilot to no avail.

Upon arrival, the Litchfield Fire Department and Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputies made their way into a field where the plane had made a hard landing and evacuated the pilot and a passenger to awaiting paramedics for evaluation.

The plane was out of the Western Michigan University's School of Aviation, police said. The school did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment.

The Michigan State Police is assisting the FAA with their investigation and no further information was made available Wednesday afternoon.

